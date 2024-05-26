The Boston Celtics need to win a championship to earn their respect

The Boston Celtics currently lead their Eastern Conference finals series against the Indiana Pacers 2-0. They have dominated all year, ending the regular season with the best record in the NBA, and boast a 10-2 record in the postseason. However, the Celtics are still being discredited by the national media.

During an appearance on a May 24 episode of “The Dan Patrick Show,” Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated noted how the narrative currently surrounding the Celtics will only change if they win a championship. Boston has reached the conference finals in six of the last eight seasons. They’ve been to the NBA Finals on one occasion during that span, losing to the Golden State Warriors in 2022.

The Celtics are a more experienced team this season. They have also improved their overall talent with the additions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis during the summer. They’re favorites to win the 2024 NBA championship as a result.

Nevertheless, Mannix is right. The Celtics will continue to be overlooked as a championship caliber roster until they finally get over the final hurdle. You an listen to his full segment by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire