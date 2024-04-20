The Boston Celtics have a wide-open path to the 2024 NBA Finals

The path back to the NBA finals has not been this wide for the Boston Celtics for a very long time. Will they capitalize on luck appearing to break their way, or get in their own way yet again? In the latest episode of the CLNS Media “Cedric Maxwell” podcast, the eponymous host and his cohost Josue Pavon were joined by A. Sherrod Blakely from Bleacher Report.

They talk about Boston’s looming first round matchup, and then heads around the league to talk about the current state of the Golden State Warriors, pondering whether their dominant era might be concluding. They finish up with a discussion on how the Celtics have a wide-open path to the NBA Finals this season, evaluating their chances and potential challenges ahead.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

