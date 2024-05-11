Will the Boston Celtics respond to their loss in Cleveland for Game 3?

Somehow, the Cleveland Cavaliers having a better Game 2 after getting their proverbial posteriors handed them by the Boston Celtics in their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series somehow did not seem to register in how the Celtics approached that contest on the court.

“We expected them to play better, and they did,” said veteran Boston big man Al Horford to the media after the 118-94 loss to the Cavs via the Associated Press. “They responded and we didn’t.” When the series shifts back to Cleveland on Saturday (May 11), will Boston be ready to respond? Or will they find themselves trailing a team that barely beat the Orlando Magic?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis took a closer look on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire