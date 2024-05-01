Do the Boston Celtics need to lean into their defense to win?

Do the Boston Celtics need to lean into their defense to win in the 2024 NBA Playoffs? The topic of whether defense is the key to Boston’s continued success is front and center after the stark differences between Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first round series and Games 1 and 3.

CLNS Media reporters Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon invited Noa Dalzell from Celtics Blog to join them on “The Garden Report” podcast to dive into this discussion. The trio explored how Boston’s defensive strategy contributed to their dominant Game 3 performance, and discussed if maintaining this defensive intensity is crucial for overcoming the Heat in the remaining games of the series.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to heat what they had to say.

