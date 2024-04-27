Who is going to win each of the other 2024 NBA Playoffs series?

Who is going to win each of the other 2024 NBA Playoffs series being played around the league right now? The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are going at it in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. But there are seven other series being played at the moment, and at least some of those ball clubs are likely to end up facing the Celtics in a future round of the 2024 postseason ahead.

The host of the CLNS Media “Dome Theory” podcast, Bobby Manning, sat down with guests Nate Spurlin and Dan Scott check in on each NBA Playoffs series in progress after 1 or 2 games and discussed who they think will win.

Check it out in the clip embedded below.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire