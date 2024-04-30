Where does the impact of Game 4 vs. the Miami Heat leave the Boston Celtics’ postseason hopes?

Ahead of Game 4 of the Boston Celtics‘ 2024 NBA Eastern Conference first round playoffs series with the Miami Heat, a number of questions were in need of answers. Can the Celtics win their second straight playoff game in Miami? Will they set themselves up to close out the series in 5 games? Will star Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis continue his fight against the Heat’s annoying physicality? Regarding the latter, not for some time after picking up a concerning calf injury that could have KP miss some time. A five-game closeout is also very much on the table despite the Porzingis injury, and they absolutely won two games on Miami’s home court. Now the question is how long the Latvian big man will be out, and how long the Cleveland Cavaliers – Orlando Magic series will run. The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, took a closer look at all of this on the episode embedded below. Check it out!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire