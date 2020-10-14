Gordon Hayward reaches out to Dak Prescott after gruesome ankle injury: 'You're not alone!'

Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward knows what Dak Prescott is going through.

Hayward suffered a similar compound fracture in his right leg in 2017. He reached out to the Dallas Cowboy after seeing the quarterback’s brutal injury on Sunday afternoon.

After my injury, hearing from @Yg_Trece, a guy who had been through it, made a huge difference. @dak, if there's anything I can do to help, don't hesitate to reach out. You're not alone! — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) October 13, 2020

“If there’s anything I can do to help, don’t hesitate to reach out,” Hayward tweeted at Prescott, in part. “You’re not alone!”

Hayward suffered similar injury in 2017

Hayward, just minutes into his first game with the Boston Celtics in 2017, awkwardly fell on his leg while trying to catch a pass near the rim. His left ankle was twisted completely the wrong way while he sat there in pain as players both on the court and on the nearby bench scattered away in shock.

Hayward was diagnosed with a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle, and he underwent surgery the next day.

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward grimaces in pain after breaking his ankle on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP/Tony Dejak) More

Prescott went down in a similar fashion in Dallas’ 37-34 win against the New York Giants on Sunday. Prescott was tackled awkwardly as he scrambled for a first down in the second half. His right ankle twisted the wrong way, and he was carted off the field and to a local hospital for surgery on his compound fractured and dislocated ankle.

Hayward isn’t the only one planning to reach out to Prescott after seeing him go down. Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith said he plans to as he just made his return nearly 700 days after suffering his own gruesome leg injury that needed 17 surgeries to recover from and nearly lost his leg battling an infection. The only reason he hasn’t yet, he said on Tuesday, is because he didn’t “want to scare the hell out of” Prescott.

The initial report is Prescott’s recovery will take 4-6 months before he can retake the field.

Throughout that process, it’s clear he has plenty of support pouring in to help.

