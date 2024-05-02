The Boston Celtics exorcise the demons of their 2023 East Finals loss to the Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics have officially exorcised any of their lingering demons of their 2023 Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat in their 118-84 blowout Game 5 victory over the Heat on this past (May 1) Wednesday night.

“They probably had something to motivate them even more against us,” said Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra to the media postgame via the Associated Press, alluding to the Heat’s role in ending Boston’s season last year. Now, the Celtics move on to wait for the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers – Orlando Magic series as their opponent for the league’s 2024 East semifinals.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, shared their thoughts on the win postgame. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire