Boston Celtics could be without Jrue Holiday for Game 3

The Boston Celtics will face the Indiana Pacers for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday (May 25). The game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Boston is undefeated on the road during the postseason. Their chances of earning a third straight win took a boost when Tyrese Haliburton was ruled out after re-aggravating a hamstring injury.

However, the Celtics will be dealing with their own injury issues heading into the game. Kristaps Porzingis remains out of the rotation after suffering a right soleus strain when facing the Miami Heat in the opening round. While Luke Kornet and Jrue Holiday are both listed as questionable heading into the game.

Holiday’s potential absence will hit Boston the hardest. Over the past few weeks, and has emerged as one of the Celtics’ most reliable offensive weapons. In the opening two games of the conference finals, he’s averaging 43 points, 18 assists, 10 rebounds and 3 steals while shooting 69.6% from the field and 58.3% from 3-point range.

Celtics injury report heading into today's game Jrue Holiday – – QUESTIONABLE

Luke Kornet – DOUBTFUL

Kristaps Porzingis – OUT — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) May 25, 2024

Should Holiday be ruled out of game three due to his non-COVID illness, the Celtics must keep their intensity on the defensive end while empowering Derrick White to expand his shot selection on offense. If the Celtics win, they will be one victory away from progressing to the NBA Finals.

