How do the Boston Celtics match up against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

How do the Boston Celtics match up against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series about to kick off this coming Tuesday (May 7) night at TD Garden? When we get granular about individual matchups in the Cavs – Celtics series, there are a lot of baked-in advantages for Boston in this series.

With the Celtics larger at almost every position and with a deeper bench with more shooting and better defenders, a lot is stacked against Cleveland in this series. Do they have any shot at winning? And where are the Celtics the weakest on their roster?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Still Poddable” podcast, Brian Robb, Sam Packard, and Jay King, dove deep into the details of the looming series. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire