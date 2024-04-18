Boston’s Brad Stevens projected as NBA’s 2023-24 Executive of the Year in new analysis

Despite being the team in the NBA with the best record for the 2023-24 regular season by far, the Boston Celtics have been surprisingly absent from the discussion of season-long hardware. A lot of this is due to the fact that most of the players taking the floor with any regularity have been making sacrifices to their individual games.

But the intellectual author behind that juggernaut, Celtics team president Brad Stevens, is a popular candidate to win the league’s Executive of the Year award for 2023-24. And Bleacher Report’s staff collectively elected Stevens as their winner for the award in a recent article.

Pointing to the major moves made by Boston in the 2024 offseason, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus notes that even “unheralded players like Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta contributed to what was one of the Celtics’ all-time best regular seasons.”

“Leon Rose of the New York Knicks would be the standout runner-up after a 50-win season and No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference,” adds the B/R analyst.

And while what Rose has done for a team with a reputation for being one of the worst-run for many, many years is by no means unimpressive, we’re confident in saying that this race was never a close one. Will it play out that way in real life?

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire