Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis on his injured calf, potential return

Fans of the Boston Celtics have been worried about the potential health status of star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis ever since he hurt his soleus in the Celtics’ 2024 Eastern Conference first round series vs. the Miami Heat. The Latvian center is looking at missing at least the next few games, but little in the way of updates have been forthcoming about his potential availability in the next round until recently.

On Saturday at a team practice, Porzingis opened up about where he was at in his rehab process and offered up what he knows about the timetable of his potential return in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at his conversation about his calf injury and potential return. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire