Can the Boston Celtics survive their 2024 East semis series without Kristaps Porzingis?

Can the Boston Celtics survive their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals second round series without star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis? After seeing the Latvian center go down injured in the Celtics’ first round series against the Miami Heat, Boston fans were understandably worries that Porzingis might be done for the season.

And though we don’t know when he might be back, with estimates ranging from a few games to later rounds in the East postseason, we have a good sense that as long as there’s a series to go back to, he’ll return. But if he cannot make it back in the second round, would the Celtics be in trouble?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay” podcast took a closer look on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire