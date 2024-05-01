Bonner's match-winning double 'written in the stars'

Liverpool won after trailing at half-time in the Women's Super League for the first time since April 2023. [Getty Images]

Liverpool boss Matt Beard said Gemma Bonner's match-winning double against her former club Chelsea was "written in the stars".

The Reds captain scored twice in the second half of Wednesday's dramatic 4-3 win at Prenton Park to derail Chelsea’s bid for a fifth successive Women’s Super League title.

Beard said: "I guess it's just written in the stars really. Two great headers, credit goes to my coaching staff on the set-plays. We're a big side. It took us a while to get goals from set-plays. We knew the way they set up that we could exploit it."

It was the perfect way for lifelong Liverpool fan Bonner to celebrate becoming the first woman to make 150 appearances for the club.

After a year at Chelsea, her first Reds spell came between 2012 and 2018.

The 32-year-old led Liverpool to their two WSL title wins under Beard in 2013 and 2014, and returned last season to help them recapture past glory.

"Growing up being a Liverpool fan and having a first spell here and then coming back I wanted to get us back to where we want to be," Bonner told Sky Sports.

"I just try to be the best I can. We can put on performances like that and it's just about getting that consistency and then we can push into the top three."

Bonner headed home two corners - including her injury-time winner - as her side edged Chelsea in a seven-goal thriller.

The result saw Liverpool go level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United with a game against their rivals to follow on Sunday (14:00 BST).

Liverpool only returned to the top flight last season, finishing seventh in their first year back in the WSL, and Beard said his side are growing in stature.

“We've beat Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United," he added. "We've caused a lot of problems. I feel, for us, it's consistency and the belief.

"We know on our day we can compete. Take Manchester City out of the equation - I think they're the best team in the WSL, I think they'll win it and I said it months ago - we've made massive strides."

Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United are the division’s traditional ‘top-four’ sides, but Bonner said Liverpool could disrupt that order if they are consistent.

"I think if we want to break into the top three we have to do it on a consistent basis," she added.

"We've shown we can compete with the top teams like we have done tonight but we keep on pushing and Sunday is another opportunity for us."