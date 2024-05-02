Bolton 'rightly confident' for Barnsley play-off

Bolton Wanderers came from 2-0 down to rescue a point in the 98th minute last time they faced Barnsley [Rex Features]

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt says his side will put their past encounters with Barnsley aside as they prepare to face them again in the League One play-offs.

The two sides also faced each other in last season's play-offs, with the Tykes edging out Wanderers to reach the final at Wembley.

This campaign Evatt's side narrowly missed out on automatic promotion to Derby County, having finished the season with three draws from their final four games.

"We know what's gone before us has now finished and is done and these games can throw up surprising results," Evatt told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We're in a four-team tournament now and we have to come out the right side of it. We finished the highest of all those teams and got the most points so we should have confidence - and rightly so."

Barnsley and Bolton have a fair pedigree in play-off competition and it is just the third time that two teams have met in successive seasons.

Wanderers and Ipswich faced each other in 1998-99 and again in 1999-00 while West Ham and Ipswich Town also met back-to-back in 2003-04 and 2004-05.

The most recent meeting between the two sides saw Bolton fight back from 2-0 down at Oakwell in March to rescue a 2-2 draw in the 98th minute.

"We have to take each game in isolation and I'm not even considering or thinking about the second leg yet," Evatt said.

"Obviously, we have the advantage of knowing what we have to do in the second leg after the game but my full focus is on treating this as a one-off game and doing the best we can to come away with a positive result."

'We know Bolton quite well'

Martin Devaney spent six seasons as a player with Barnsley [Rex]

Barnsley interim boss Martin Devaney took over for the final game of the Tykes' season after Neill Collins' sacking prior to facing Northampton.

In the end they limped through to the play-offs courtesy of a 1-1 draw with the Cobblers and narrowly avoided missing out on a top-six spot altogether having initially challenged towards the top of the table earlier on in the season.

"Last week in the game there was a lot of pressure around it. Ultimately, we did what we wanted to do which was to get into the play-offs. It was objective reached and completed," Devaney told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"This week there's been a real positive vibe with the players and they feel like the pressure's been taken off a little bit."

Barnsley's meeting with Bolton is also just the third time that three teams have played in the play-offs in a division in successive seasons.

Barnsley, Bolton and Peterborough enter this season's play-offs while Bolton, Ipswich and Birmingham made the 1998-99 and 1999-00 play-offs and Bolton, Bury and Tranmere took part in 1989-90 and 1990-91.

Despite their poor end to the season, the fact the Tykes know their opponents so well could play into their favour according to Delaney.

"We seem to have done well against the bigger clubs, so to speak, in this league and we'll have to replicate that again in these next two games," he said.

"We know Bolton are a good side in this league and have finished just outside of those automatic spots.

"We know each other quite well. We know what we need to do and we've planned for that this week and we'll be ready to go."