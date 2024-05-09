Will 'bobbing on the surface' catch up with St Johnstone?

St Johnstone's stagnation could be catching up with this season, says BBC Sport Scotland journalist and commentator Thomas Duncan.

The Perth side travel to already-relegated Livingston this weekend with the hope of climbing out of the relegation play-off spot at the expense of Ross County.

"They have been shocking at home recently, so they might be better away from home [this weekend]," Duncan told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"St Johnstone have the fortune of playing Livingston when they're already dead and buried, though, so that might free them up.

"Twenty five goals in 35 league games - it's the same as Livingston, they're the joint-lowest scorers in the league.

"Way under a goal a game is tough for a team's confidence and tough for fans to watch.

"It just feels like since they sensationally won those two cups, St Johnstone have just been bobbing on the surface. When you bob about and you don't really kick on, it just catches up with you.

"I have that feeling about St Johnstone. They play Ross County at McDiarmid Park on Tuesday, which is huge. If they can stay in touch this weekend, then you can try and inflict some direct damage."