Boban Marjanovic reportedly re-signs with Rockets for next season

The NBA is better with Boban Marjanovic in it.

Not because of his elite center play, although he makes a solid veteran third center, but because of the joy he brings to the arena for every game. In an NBA where players can sometimes be dour and overly serious, Marjanovic understands he is lucky to be playing a game for a living, making good money and living the life. For that reason he's a great locker room influence.

Which is why the Rockets are bringing him back next season, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Boban’s Back: Free agent C Boban Marjanović is returning to the Houston Rockets on a one-year deal, Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Marjanovic is entering his ninth season, including stops with Spurs, Pistons, Clippers, Sixers, Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/YgfulfZFjX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2023

The connection here is that Marjanovic played for the Spurs when new Rockets coach Ime Udoka was an assistant under Gregg Popovich. Udoka saw the impact Marjanovic can have on a locker room and brought him in.

This is unquestionably a veteran minimum contract. Last season the Rockets had Marjanovic under contract, waived him to create space around the trade deadline in February, then re-signed him later after he cleared waivers. Overall, the 7'4" Marjanovic played in 31 games for the Rockets.

He will be the third center on the depth chart behind Alperen Sengun and Jock Landale.