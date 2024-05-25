Bob Ryan tells a story about Larry Bird vs. Indiana’s Chuck Person in the playoffs

On a recent episode of the eponymous CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast, the crew began the show focused on the play of the Celtics of today, including how the Boston Celtics have been doing in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals.

But Ryan, as he is wont to do, regaled us with a story about some late-career Larry Bird postseason excellence in a tale about his duel with Indiana Pacers legend Chuck Person, as well as some chatter about The Hick From French Lick in the Olympic Games. They even touched on the ABA’s Kentucky Colonels for a hot second!

Check out the clip embedded below to hear what the Celtics beat writer emeritus had to say about the ties between that era of Boston – Indiana postseason play and today’s.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire