Bob Ryan says that Tommy Heinsohn would be proud of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday

The Stock Exchange — Richard White’s nickname for the backcourt team comprised of his son Derrick and veteran guard Jrue Holiday on the Boston Celtics — has been honored by the NBA with both players making the league’s 2024 Kia All-Defensive Second Team.

But there is a bigger honor that Celtics beat writer emeritus Bob Ryan believes Holiday and White might be feted with by beloved former Boston broadcaster (and coach and player) Tommy Heinsohn. Ryan believes that the duo would make Tommy proud, and he said as much on his eponymous CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what he had to say about such a scenario,

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire