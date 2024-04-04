Bo Nix scheduled to visit Raiders Friday

The Raiders may be taking a quarterback early in the draft and they are set to spend time with another possible addition on Friday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Bo Nix is scheduled for a visit with the team. Former Washington quarterback Michael Penix also visited with the team this week.

Nix spent the last two seasons at Oregon after opening his college years at Auburn, so he brings a lot of experience with him into the NFL. He completed over 77 percent of his passes for the Ducks last year and set school records with 45 passing touchdowns and 4,508 passing yards.

The Raiders signed Gardner Minshew as a free agent this offseason and they have Aidan O'Connell on the roster, but neither player's presence has halted speculation that they might be using a high pick on another signal caller.