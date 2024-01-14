Bo Nix is back in town, and Auburn fans are excited

As the old saying goes, “You love Auburn, and Auburn will love you back.”

That is the experience that former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix received Saturday. The Heisman Trophy contender returned to Auburn to watch the No. 16 Tigers host LSU at Neville Arena for a key SEC basketball matchup. During a break in the action, Nix was shown on the midcourt video board, which caused a loud, positive reaction from the fans in attendance.

Nix was Auburn’s second-highest signee for the 2019 recruiting class, trailing linebacker Owen Pappoe for the top spot. He was the No. 2 overall quarterback for the class and the No. 3 overall recruit from Alabama. Growing up an Auburn fan, he immediately became a fan favorite as he threw a touchdown pass to Seth Williams with 0:09 remaining in his first-ever game to lift Auburn over Oregon in the 2019 season-opener.

He would go on to pass for 7,251 yards and 39 touchdowns in three seasons as Auburn’s starting quarterback before departing from the program ahead of the 2022 season. In two seasons at Oregon, he would pass for 8,101 yards and 74 touchdowns. He also finished third in Heisman Trophy voting after leading the Ducks to a 12-2 record in 2023.

WRBL’s Jack Patterson caught the crowd’s reaction to Nix being in attendance. Are you happy to see Nix return to the Plains for a visit?

