Blue team defeats Gray team in Tigers annual spring game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the final dress rehearsal of the spring before training camp begins during the summer months, the Memphis Tigers welcomed fans to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for their annual spring game. The Blue Team defeated the Gray Team 14-6.

Senior quarterback Seth Henigan only played two drives, both ended with six points in the endzone for the Blue Team.

The Tigers will open the season on August 31st when they host North Alabama.

