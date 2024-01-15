Blue-chip Auburn DL commit to visit Florida this coming weekend

The college football recruiting contact period is back open and the Florida Gators are taking advantage of the opportunity to host some of the top recruits in the nation in the coming weekends.

One name that has come up is four-star defensive lineman Malik Autry out of Opelika (Alabama) in the 2025 cycle. The 6-foot-6-inch, 280-pound defender committed to the Auburn Tigers early on in the process and is coming off a visit with the program this past weekend.

The high school junior will stop by to see the Orange and Blue on an unofficial visit on Saturday, Jan. 20, according to Swamp247.

The Gators and Tigers are not the only schools pursuing the blue chipper. The LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, USC Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies and others have also extended offers to the lineman.

Autry is ranked No. 222 overall and No. 24 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 233 and 22, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire