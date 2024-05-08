Blossom baseball team tops Medford
May 7—The Blooming Prairie baseball team beat Medford 11-5 in Medford Tuesday.
Bo Zweiner knocked in two runs for BP (6-5 overall).
BP pitching: Lance Lembke, 2 IP, 4 BB, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K; Carsten Ingvalson (W) 2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 6 K; Brady Kittelson, 3 IP, 6 BB, 3 ER, 6 K
BP hitting: Ingvalson, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 BBs; Kittelson, 1-for-5, triple, RBI, R; Gabe Staloch, 1-for-5, RBI; Alex Lea, 0-for-2, RBI, R; C. Braaten, 1-for-3, double, RBI, 2 R; Lance Lembke, 1-for-2, double, RBI, R; Carter Bishop, 1-for-3, R, BB; Bo Zweiner, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Dylan Anderson, 1-for-2, 2 BBs, 2 R