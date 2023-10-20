Who are the Blackhawks' all-time record holders?
Who are the Blackhawks' all-time record holders? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Founded in 1926 as one of the Original Six franchises of the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks have a rich history of players who helped mold the sport into what it is today.
Here are the Blackhawks all-time scoring leaders in the following categories:
Points
Stan Mikita – 1,467
Patrick Kane – 1,225
Bobby Hull – 1,153
Goals
Bobby Hull – 604
Stan Mikita – 541
Patrick Kane – 446
Assists
Stan Mikita – 926
Patrick Kane – 779
Denis Savard – 719
Game Winning Goals
Bobby Hull – 98
Stan Mikita –84
Jonathan Toews – 69
Overtime Goals
Jonathan Toews – 16
Alex DeBrincat – 9
Patrick Kane – 9
Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.