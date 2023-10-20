Advertisement

Who are the Blackhawks' all-time record holders?

Tori Rubinstein
·1 min read

Founded in 1926 as one of the Original Six franchises of the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks have a rich history of players who helped mold the sport into what it is today.

Here are the Blackhawks all-time scoring leaders in the following categories:

Points

  1. Stan Mikita – 1,467

  2. Patrick Kane – 1,225

  3. Bobby Hull – 1,153

Goals

  1. Bobby Hull – 604

  2. Stan Mikita – 541

  3. Patrick Kane – 446

Assists

  1. Stan Mikita – 926

  2. Patrick Kane – 779

  3. Denis Savard – 719

Game Winning Goals

  1. Bobby Hull – 98

  2. Stan Mikita –84

  3. Jonathan Toews – 69

Overtime Goals

  1. Jonathan Toews – 16

  2. Alex DeBrincat – 9

  3. Patrick Kane – 9

