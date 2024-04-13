Blackhawks agree to terms with prospect Frank Nazar on entry-level contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward prospect Frank Nazar on a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Saturday. His cap hit is $950,000.

Nazar's contract begins immediately and runs through the 2025-26 season. He was drafted by Chicago with the No. 13 overall selection in 2022.

Nazar's sophomore season at Michigan came to an end on Thursday after the Wolverines lost in the Frozen Four semifinals to No. 1 seed Boston College. He had two points (one goal, one assist), 14 shot attempts (six on goal), and won 25 of 41 faceoffs for a win percentage of 61.0 in three games during the NCAA men's tournament.

Nazar, 20, recorded 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 40 games this season. He had only seven points (two goals, five assists) in 13 games last season after missing the majority of the campaign with an injury.

Nazar also represented Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he won a gold medal. He produced eight assists in seven games.

Nazar appears to be ready for the next step, but he'll likely need AHL time with the Rockford IceHogs next season, so expectations need to be tempered. Nazar signing with the Blackhawks allows the team's development staff to work more closely with him, and Nazar benefits as well because he'll learn how to handle a full 82-game season, both mentally and physically.

