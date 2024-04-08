Black Stripe Alert! Will Smith Jr. sheds black stripe

The son of a former Buckeye great has lost his black stripe. Will Smith Jr. was officially welcomed to the “Brotherhood” on Friday afternoon. It took Smith a little longer than most as he’s been on campus for over a year now, but it’s clear that the young man is headed in the right direction. Injuries may have slowed Smith just a bit last year, however, he now seems to be healthy and looking to find ways to contribute.

Hailing from Dublin, Ohio, Smith is the son of former All-American Will Smith. The defensive end starred for OSU in the early 2000s and helped lead the Bucks to the 2002 national championship over Miami. Dad also played with the New Orleans Saints before tragically losing his life in a road rage shooting in 2016.

Smith was ranked as the No. 20 defensive lineman in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

The Buckeyes are in the middle of spring practice as they head toward the annual Scarlet and Gray game that will be aired on Fox on April 13.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire