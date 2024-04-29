Billy Vunipola arrested after ‘violent incident in Spanish bar’

Vunipola has not played for England since 2021

Billy Vunipola, the Saracens and England rugby player, has been arrested after an alleged violent incident at a bar in Majorca.

According to reports, the 31-year-old had to be tasered by police who attended a bar called Epic, in the town of Palma.

Vunipola appeared in court yesterday, the same day the fracas is alleged to have taken place

More follows

