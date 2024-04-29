Advertisement

Billy Vunipola arrested after ‘violent incident in Spanish bar’

Telegraph Sport
Saracens' Billy Vunipola during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Bath Rugby and Saracens at The Recreation Ground on April 26, 2024
Vunipola has not played for England since 2021

Billy Vunipola, the Saracens and England rugby player, has been arrested after an alleged violent incident at a bar in Majorca.

According to reports, the 31-year-old had to be tasered by police who attended a bar called Epic, in the town of Palma.

Vunipola appeared in court yesterday, the same day the fracas is alleged to have taken place

More follows

