Billy Richmond becomes latest member of Kentucky basketball's 2024 recruiting class

LEXINGTON — John Calipari keeps using familial connections to his advantage. And the latest example came Thursday, when Billy Richmond III became the latest member of Kentucky basketball's 2024 recruiting class.

Richmond, a five-star small forward according to the 247Sports Composite, announced his commitment via social media. He picked UK over Memphis.

Five-star recruit Billy Richmond of Camden, NJ., makes college decision among Alabama, Kentucky, LSU and Memphis: pic.twitter.com/PP9IfFXzIF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2023

Richmond is the Wildcats' fifth pledge in the 2024 cycle, joining centers Somto Cyril and Jayden Quaintance and point guards Boogie Fland and Travis Perry.

Billy Richmond stands on the court during an AAU basketball game July 3, 2023, at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. Holding scholarship offers from Louisville, Kentucky and others, Richmond played for NJ Scholars during the marquee tournament.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Richmond is ranked among the top 35 players in his class by the four major recruiting databases: Rivals, 247Sports, ESPN and On3. Rivals assessed him as a five-star prospect, while the other three services gave him four stars. Richmond is ranked No. 20 in Rivals' rankings, No. 24 by 247Sports and On3 and No. 34 by ESPN. Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, he's the No. 23 prospect nationally in 2024, and No. 5 at his position.

With Richmond's commitment, Kentucky strengthened a class that already ranked No. 2 in 247Sports' Composite team rankings. The only team ranked ahead of UK is Duke, which features Cooper Flagg, the nation's top-ranked prospect in 2024.

