Bills’ Tyler Bass has deactivated social media after missed kick vs. Chiefs

No more Tyler Bass on social media.

Bass missed a potential game-tying kick against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter during the Buffalo Bills’ 27-24 divisional round loss.

After the contest, Bass stood at his locker and answered questions from the media. Teammates defended him as well.

But Bass evidently needs some time to himself.

It has been noted that Bass has deactivated his social media accounts on the day following the Bills’ loss to the Chiefs:

The image above is a screenshot of Bass’ account on X (formerly Twitter). A similar one can be found on his Instagram account which reads “page not found.”

Bass has felt the need to do that. Fans can be abusive. It’s understandable, but hopefully he will get the support he needs from Bills Mafia.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire