Bills sign John Brown, CJ Brewer to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have signed a few familiar pieces to their practice squad on Saturday.

The team announced that defensive tackle CJ Brewer and a blast from the past, receiver John Brown, have been added to the taxi squad.

Brown, 32, previously played in Buffalo from 2019 to 2020. Prior to 2021, he was released in a salary cap move. Last season, he spent time on multiple practice squads around the NFL. He has not played this year.

Brown also seemed a bit discontent when Buffalo let him go in 2020. He said via SiriusXM that he felt like he was not “given a heads-up.”

Evidently, it’s all water under the bridge now.

Injuries factored into Brown’s decline in 2020, but that same thing is something the Bills are battling in their receiver room now.

The Bills have just four healthy receivers on their 53-man roster (Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Khalil Shakir). Buffalo has already elevated Tanner Gentry to the main roster twice in the past two weeks.

Brewer, 25, was on the Bills’ practice squad just earlier this season. He was elevated from it twice and played for Buffalo on both occasions. Brewer recorded two tackles for the Bills.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire