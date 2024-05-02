Bills sign Deion Jones

Veteran linebacker Deion Jones has found his next NFL home in Buffalo.

Jones has signed a one-year deal with the Bills, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 29-year-old Jones spent last season with the Panthers, playing in 13 games with three starts and getting on the field for 38 percent of defensive snaps in the games he played.

Jones was a second-round pick of the Falcons in 2016 who had an impressive rookie season that saw him score two pick-sixes and come in third in defensive rookie of the year voting. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was a starter for six seasons in Atlanta. He spent 2022 in Cleveland before signing in Carolina last year.