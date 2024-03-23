Bills set to sign DL Austin Johnson

The Buffalo Bills appear to be signing another defensive lineman… according to one of their own D-linemen.

Current Bills defender DaQuan Jones, who re-signed in Buffalo himself this offseason is… “reporting”… that Johnson is joining the Bills. Considering he was previously a former teammate of Johnson’s, Jones probably has some good sources on this one:

!!!BREAKING NEWS!!! @BuffaloBills are Signing former Chargers DE @AJohn15 later on today "close sources say" — DaQuan Jones (@RiDQulous_98) March 23, 2024

Johnson, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He started all 17 games for the club in 2023, recording 46 total tackles with two tackles for loss, one QB hit, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble. However, Pro Football Focus graded Johnson a pretty poor 45.7 overall mark last season.

Johnson was a second-round selection by the Tennessee Titans at the 2016 NFL draft. Johnson played four seasons there before skipping over to the New York Giants for two and then the past two with the Chargers.

In eight NFL campaigns, Johnson has started 55 of 116 games. A versatile player, Johnson has played both inside and on the edge during his career. In Buffalo, his 6-foot-4, 300-plus pound build leads one to believe he would be a potential tackle.

The Bills have lost Tim Settle in free agency, meanwhile, the likes of other depth options such as Linval Joseph and Jordan Phillips remain free agents.

A collection of highlights from Johnson's NFL career thus far can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire