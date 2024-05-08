Bills’ Josh Allen visits local hospital for Nurses Week

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is back in town this week and he took a visit to local healthcare providers.

May 6 to 12 is Nurses Week. The occasion celebrates nurses and everything they provide for their local communities.

To celebrate, Allen was in Buffalo and visited Oieshei Children’s Hospital. The facility has the “Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing” which was named after the quarterback’s late grandmother.

A photo of Allen was snapped in the hospital as he visited with a group of nurses and that can be found below:

QB1, confirmed good guy, visits Oieshei Children’s Hospital to kick off nurses week.🥰 pic.twitter.com/p0AhNIjATW — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) May 7, 2024

