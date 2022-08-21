Bills’ Josh Allen, Broncos’ Russell Wilson exchange jerseys

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Wilson
    Russell Wilson
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Denver Broncos signal caller Russell Wilson did not see much time under center on Saturday.

Their teams faced off on the second weekend of 2022’s preseason, but only Allen played. Just a series, at that.

But the two still showed some respect for one another. After the final whistle, the two met in the middle of Highmark Stadium and exchanged jerseys.

Not only that, they both wrote notes to one another when signing their shirts.

Brilliantly, Allen wrote “let’s ride” in his message to Wilson–the Broncos QB has gone viral on the internet this summer for dropping the Denver term over and over.

Check some images shared of the jersey exchange below:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson exchange jerseys after a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson pose for a picture after they exchange jerseys after a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

1

1

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories