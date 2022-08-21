Bills’ Josh Allen, Broncos’ Russell Wilson exchange jerseys

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Denver Broncos signal caller Russell Wilson did not see much time under center on Saturday.

Their teams faced off on the second weekend of 2022’s preseason, but only Allen played. Just a series, at that.

But the two still showed some respect for one another. After the final whistle, the two met in the middle of Highmark Stadium and exchanged jerseys.

Not only that, they both wrote notes to one another when signing their shirts.

Brilliantly, Allen wrote “let’s ride” in his message to Wilson–the Broncos QB has gone viral on the internet this summer for dropping the Denver term over and over.

Check some images shared of the jersey exchange below:

🚨🚨Jersey swap alert🚨🚨 After the final whistle, Josh Allen and Russell Wilson swapped jerseys and shared a nice moment at midfield Very cool to see two elite QB’s choppin’ it up like this pic.twitter.com/KgXQSdKg8b — James Kattato (@jckattato) August 20, 2022

Josh Allen Russell Wilson

🤝

let's ride pic.twitter.com/iwzHZdINqi — NFL (@NFL) August 20, 2022

Two of the game's best. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/QybYi0X4C9 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 20, 2022

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson exchange jerseys after a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Story continues

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson pose for a picture after they exchange jerseys after a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

1

1

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire