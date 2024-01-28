Bills interviewed Mike Caldwell for defensive coordinator

Former Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell's search for a new job took him to Buffalo.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Caldwell interviewed with the Bills about their defensive coordinator position. Bills head coach Sean McDermott handled the duties for the team in 2023 after Leslie Frazier left the team.

Caldwell spent two seasons running the defense in Jacksonville before getting fired this month. He previously coached for the Buccaneers, Jets, Cardinals, and Eagles.

During his first three seasons on the Eagles staff, Caldwell worked with McDermott and he was also playing linebacker for the team when McDermott joined their staff in 2001.