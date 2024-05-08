Bills draft pick Coleman takes Diggs’ spot in popular mural on Hertel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a new era for the Buffalo Bills, and a popular mural at the corner of Hertel and Wellington is evidence of that.

What used to be the iconic team of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs on the side of Moor Room is now Allen and Keon Coleman, the Bills’ first pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

The new wide receiver, who was drafted 33rd overall, was painted onto Diggs’ spot, replacing the number 14 jersey with the yellow Macy’s jacket Coleman was seen wearing during his first post-draft media appearance.

The alteration was made by ZoomBuffalo.

