How is each Big Ten team represented in the new USFL?

The United States Football League has resurrected and completed its inaugural draft on Tuesday and Wednesday. Only time will tell how much success the USFL will have this time around, but I for one am extremely excited to see so many young men get another opportunity to chase their dreams.

Despite the draft’s funky positional format, I had a blast watching and seeing some memorable names come across my phone (the draft was not televised). We have talked at length about the former Ohio State Buckeyes joining the league, but I wanted to break down each player from each Big Ten team that was drafted as well.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov 30, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Reggie Corbin (2) runs the ball during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Stars, Carroll Phillips, DE

Michigan Panthers, Reggie Corbin, RB

Indiana Hoosiers

Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Stevie Scott III (8) is congratulated by quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) as he runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Stars, Jerome Johnson, DT

Michigan Panthers, Stevie Scott III, RB

Maryland Terrapins

Oct 31, 2015; Iowa City, IA, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back William Likely (4) returns a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa won 31-15. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Panthers, Cavon Walker, DE

Michigan Panthers, Tino Ellis, CB

Houston Gamblers, William Likely, CB

Philadelphia Stars, Marcus Lewis, CB

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Carlo Kemp pursues Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson during the second half at Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Nov. 14, 2020.

Wolverines. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Michigan Panthers, Shea Patterson, QB

Pittsburgh Maulers, Carlo Kemp, DE

Tampa Bay Bandits, Juwann Bushell-Beatty, OT

Philadelphia Stars, Channing Stribling, CB

Pittsburgh Maulers, De’Veon Smith, RB

Michigan State Spartans

Nov 30, 2019; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans tight end Matt Seybert (80) runs for yards after a catch against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half of a game at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Panthers, Taiwan Jones, ILB

Houston Gamblers, Tyler Higby, G

Pittsburgh Maulers, Matt Seybert, TE

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 26, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Donnell Greene (73) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 31-17. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Breakers, Donnell Greene, OT

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov 10, 2018; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun (91) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Stars, Freedom Akinmoladun, DE

Michigan Panthers, Kieron Williams, S

Philadelphia Stars, Josh Banderas, ILB

Northwestern Wildcats

Dec 31, 2018; San Diego, CA, United States; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Utah Utes in the 2018 Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Gamblers, Clayton Thorson, QB

New Orleans Breakers, Jared Thomas, C

Ohio State Buckeyes

Purdue Boilermakers defenders bring down Ohio State Buckeyes running back Mike Weber (25) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

Birmingham Stallions, Jonathan Newsome, DE

New Orleans Breakers, Johnnie Dixon, WR

New Jersey Generals, Mike Weber, RB

Penn State Nittany Lions

Dec 30, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Christian Campbell (1) looks down the line of scrimmage against the Washington Huskies during the second half of the 2017 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Bandits, Christian Campbell, CB

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nov 5, 2016; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Chris Ash talks to defensive back Anthony Cioffi (31) during a timeout in the first half at High Points Solutions Stadium. Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Bandits, Anthony Cioffi, S

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jon Dietzen (67) and Wisconsin Badgers fullback Mason Stokke (34) celebrate Wisconsin’s first touchdown in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

New Jersey Generals, Chris Orr, ILB

Pittsburgh Maulers, Jon Dietzen, G

Pittsburgh Maulers, Olive Sagapolu, DT

Pittsburgh Maulers, Garret Groshek RB

