OU football DE Ethan Downs flashes 'Horns Down' symbol at Sugar Bowl halftime ceremony

Cory Woodroof
·2 min read

Texas and Oklahoma’s Red River Rivalry remains one of the pettiest in all of college football.

It’s so petty that Sooners defensive end Ethan Downs didn’t miss an opportunity to troll the Longhorns while making an appearance during Monday’s Sugar Bowl to honor his off-field service work.

Downs made the 2023 AllState AFCA Good Works Team for his work in the community, and he threw out the infamous “Horns Down” symbol to mock Texas while he got some television time of his own.

If you’re an Oklahoma fan, you have to commend Downs for his dedication to the Red River Rivalry to bring it all the way to the College Football Playoff.

If you’re a Texas fan, well, you can hang your hat on the fact that the Longhorns actually played in the College Football Playoff and Oklahoma could only watch this year.

This rivalry will continue into the SEC next fall, and we wonder if Texas will remember this bit of unexpected “Horns Down” trolling in the next meeting.

Social media reacts to Ethan Downs flashing "Horns Down" at Sugar Bowl

