OU football DE Ethan Downs flashes 'Horns Down' symbol at Sugar Bowl halftime ceremony

Texas and Oklahoma’s Red River Rivalry remains one of the pettiest in all of college football.

It’s so petty that Sooners defensive end Ethan Downs didn’t miss an opportunity to troll the Longhorns while making an appearance during Monday’s Sugar Bowl to honor his off-field service work.

Downs made the 2023 AllState AFCA Good Works Team for his work in the community, and he threw out the infamous “Horns Down” symbol to mock Texas while he got some television time of his own.

Oklahoma DL Ethan Downs — one of several athletes honored the half as part of the All State Good Works Team — flashed the Horns down and the Texas fans noticed. A torrent of OU Sucks chants rained down as he ran off the field, loving every second. College football. Gotta love it — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) January 2, 2024

If you’re an Oklahoma fan, you have to commend Downs for his dedication to the Red River Rivalry to bring it all the way to the College Football Playoff.

If you’re a Texas fan, well, you can hang your hat on the fact that the Longhorns actually played in the College Football Playoff and Oklahoma could only watch this year.

This rivalry will continue into the SEC next fall, and we wonder if Texas will remember this bit of unexpected “Horns Down” trolling in the next meeting.

Social media reacts to Ethan Downs flashing "Horns Down" at Sugar Bowl

The AFCA Good Works Team featuring, oh look at that, Oklahoma’s Ethan Downs throwing a Horns Down pic.twitter.com/I2CAcUlDhg — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) January 2, 2024

Even when receiving a community service award, Oklahoma's Ethan Downs let 'em know😂 pic.twitter.com/UNRKajZauf — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 2, 2024

Oklahoma DE Ethan Downs was honored as part of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team at halftime of the Sugar Bowl.



He sent a message to Texas. pic.twitter.com/2mOxMFSQRN — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 2, 2024

During the halftime ceremony to honor those who made the Allstate Good Works Team, Oklahoma DL Ethan Downs threw the Horns Down and was serenaded by an "OU Sucks" chant. An unexpected heel at the Superdome. #HookEm — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) January 2, 2024

Ethan Downs just became an Oklahoma legend 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/dBGKTyhRnn — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2024

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football DE Ethan Downs flashes Horns Down at Texas playoff game