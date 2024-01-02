OU football: Four key questions Sooners must address in 2024 offseason

NORMAN — Now that the 2023 season has ended, it’s time to turn the page to 2024 for OU football.

Next season will be one of plenty of change, as the Sooners make the move to the SEC after more than a quarter century in the Big 12.

It will also be one with plenty of change on the field, as OU will have to replace key players at several positions.

Here’s a look at four key questions for the Sooners this offseason:

OU quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) carries the ball in the first half of a 38-24 loss against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 in San Antonio.

What areas of development are key for Jackson Arnold?

Jackson Arnold’s performance in his first start had plenty of good.

Arnold threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns while also showing off his running ability.

The start also had plenty that could give pause, most notably the three interceptions and lost fumble.

Arnold has to learn when to take chances and when to go for the safe bet, and to protect the football better.

It’s not an uncommon bit of growing pains for freshmen to go to, but the margin for error will not be wide in the SEC and Arnold will need to clean up those errors quickly if the Sooners are to thrive next season.

Former Florida Atlantic quarterback Casey Thompson passes last season against Monmouth. Thompson, the son of former OU quarterback Charles Thompson, could be a target in the transfer portal to play his final season with the Sooners.

Who will be Jackson Arnold’s backup?

One of OU’s top priorities remaining in the transfer portal figures to be securing some depth behind Arnold.

The Sooners are heavily lacking in experience at quarterback with the departures of not only Dillon Gabriel but Davis Beville as well.

While they feel good about the two additions to the room from the 2024 class — Michael Hawkins and Brendan Zurbrugg — they need at some some experience behind him should Arnold be injured or struggle.

Finding the right fit could be tricky, though, as whoever comes in will have to come in knowing they’ll be the backup barring something unforeseen.

The option that makes the most since might very well be a familiar face.

Casey Thompson.

His father, Charles, played for the Sooners.

Casey starred at Southmoore and Newcastle before signing with Texas.

He threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns against OU in the 2021 Red River game — OU’s wild 55-48 comeback victory — then threw for 129 yards and a touchdown for Nebraska against the Sooners the next season.

But after being limited to just three games for Florida Atlantic in 2023 due to a torn ACL, Thompson still has a season of eligibility remaining and could use it to join his father’s alma mater and give the Sooners a viable backup plan.

How will Sooners add experience to defensive line?

Another transfer portal need for the Sooners comes on the defensive front, where they’ll lose key veterans Rondell Bothroyd and Trace Ford.

OU is looking to add at least one if not multiple experienced defensive linemen who could make a difference quickly as their next wave of pass rushers — most notably David Stone from the 2024 class — have time to work their way into being rotational players.

There’s plenty to like about what OU has done when it comes to recruiting on the defensive side, but they need to shore up the defensive front as the competition in the trenches especially makes a big step forward next season.

Oklahoma Sooners offensive coordinator Seth Littrell is pictured during football practice in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

How different will the OU offense look?

Seth Littrell’s defense is very similar to Jeff Lebby’s, but it doesn’t figure to be identical.

Littrell said before the Alamo Bowl that he would wait until after the game to switch things up for the Sooners’ offense.

Will that mean the running game being a bigger part of the offense? Cutting out the jet sweeps that sometimes drove OU fans crazy? An expanded role for the Sooners’ tight ends, whoever they wind up being?

Littrell will get a chance to put his own stamp on the offense this offseason.

