Big 12 women's basketball power rankings: Who are the conference's top freshmen?

Texas forward Madison Booker was one of just three freshmen to make the late-season watch list for the Wooden Award, which has 20 nominees. She scored 22 points in Thursday night's win at Baylor.

After Madison Booker scored 22 points at No. 13 Baylor on Thursday, Texas coach Vic Schaefer said "if there's another freshman in the country doing what Madison Booker's doing for our team right now, you're welcome to point her out."

Schaefer is probably right that Booker is at the head of her class. But when it comes to the conference's freshmen, she's not the only first-year player to consider. Let's use this week's newest power rankings as a way to also look over each team's top freshman:

What to know: Playing on a team full of veterans, Zyanna Walker has found a role off the bench as a redshirt freshman. She played five games last season at Louisville and is KSU's fourth-leading scorer (7.7 ppg).

What to know: Oklahoma lost four starters from last year's conference co-championship team. Freshman Sahara Williams, though, has quickly fit in. The 5-foot-10 forward has started every game.

3. Texas (20-3, 7-3)

What to know: Earlier this week, Booker was one of three freshmen to earn a spot on the late-season watch list for the Wooden Award. That list for one of college basketball's top prizes only had 20 total names on it.

What to know: West Virginia does not have a single freshman on its roster. That won't be the case next season. Mark Kellogg signed two top-100 prospects in Destiny Agubata and Jordan Thomas in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Iowa State Cyclones center Audi Crooks (55) takes a shot around Oklahoma State Cowgirls forward Praise Egharevba (24) during the second quarter in the Big-12 conference matchup at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

What to know: Behind center Audi Crooks' 29 points, Iowa State beat Oklahoma State on Wednesday and secured its first non-forfeiture win since Jan. 13. Crooks is a three-time winner of the Big 12's freshman of the week award.

6. Baylor (16-4, 5-4)

What to know: Last season, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs became the fourth Bear to win the Big 12 freshman of the year award. The fifth award won't come this year; Baylor's only freshman, center Lety Vasconcelos, has played sparingly.

What to know: While appearing in every game and making one start, freshman guard Loghan Johnson has become a role player for the Lady Raiders. She's averaging 4.8 points per game.

8. Kansas (11-10, 4-6)

What to know: Coming off a WNIT title, Kansas has been disappointing this season. The emergence of guard S'Mya Nichols has been a bright spot, though. She leads KU in scoring (14.2 ppg) and assists (2.8 apg).

Jan 17, 2024; Stillwater, Okla, USA; Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Stailee Heard (32) shoots over BYU Cougars guard Amari Whiting (1) in the first half of a womenÕs NCAA basketball game at Gallagher Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Alcala-The Oklahoman

9. Oklahoma State (11-10, 4-6)

What to know: A 5-foot-11 guard, Stailee Heard is averaging 13.6 points. That ranks third among the Cowgirls. Her 52.5 shooting percentage is fourth-best in the Big 12 behind three centers.

What to know: Two of TCU's four freshmen joined the team last month as walk-ons. Victoria Flores has been with the Horned Frogs the entire time, however, and the guard is averaging 28.3 minutes over her last three games.

What to know: Houston's only freshman, guard Kierra Merchant has appeared in 20 games. She's averaging 11.4 minutes and 4.8 points per outing. Merchant had a 14-point game against UCF last week.

12. BYU (12-10, 2-7)

What to know: Of the three players to start in each of BYU's games, two are freshmen. Amari Whiting is the daughter of head coach Amber Whiting. Kailey Woolston has won two Big 12 freshman of the week awards.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Reagan Jackson (3) dribbles the ball between her legs during the second half of the NCAA women’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 58-56 in the last few seconds.

What to know: While starting 14 times this season, guard Reagan Jackson has become a foundational piece for a team that's trying to find its way in a new conference. Jackson is the Bearcats' top 3-point shooter.

14. Central Florida (10-9, 1-8)

What to know: How highly does UCF think of Achol Akot? The Knights brought the Canada-raised forward to Big 12 media day in October. She was the only freshman in attendance.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 women's basketball power rankings: listing the top freshmen