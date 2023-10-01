Big 12 Power Rankings: Red River Rivals stay undefeated, setting up Cotton Bowl Clash

The result that everyone hoped for came to pass. The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns will meet in the Cotton Bowl undefeated next Saturday.

Their big wins over the weekend provided the precursor for the Sooners and Longhorns to have another highly-anticipated and epic showdown in Dallas.

The game will play host to ESPN’s College GameDay.

Though it’s early in the Big 12 season, OU and Texas have separated themselves as the class of the Big 12 at this point. Though there’s a long way to go and both programs still have a lot to prove, next Saturday’s Red River Showdown will provide a strong measuring stick for both teams.

Elsewhere, the West Virginia Mountaineers have been the surprise of the Big 12 this season and improved to 4-1 and 2-0 in conference play after beating the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. The Mountaineers were voted to finish last in the conference. Neal Brown and West Virginia seem to have taken that personally.

Let’s take a look at this week’s Big 12 Power Rankings.

Texas Longhorns (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)

Last Week: 1

This week: Beat Kansas 40-14

The Big 12’s game of the week didn’t turn out to be much of a game. Jonathan Brooks ran for more than 200 yards as the Longhorns pulled away from an improved Jayhawks squad.

Up Next: vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 2-0)

Last Week: 2

This week: Beat Iowa State 50-20

It was a tight ball game into the second quarter, but then the Oklahoma Sooners turned it up a notch in their win over Iowa State.

Up Next: vs. Texas

Last Week: 4

This week: Bye Week

A week off for the Wildcats, but they move up a spot due to Kansas’ 26-point loss to Texas. The Wildcats get another opportunity to solidify themselves as Big 12 contenders in Stillwater in week 6.

Up Next: at Oklahoma State

Last Week: 3

This week: Lost to Texas 40-14

No Jalon Daniels was a big problem for the Jayhawks who struggled to muster much offense against an improved Texas defense.

Up Next: vs. UCF

BYU Cougars (4-1, 1-1)

Last Week: 5

This week: Beat Cincinnati, 34-27

Of the new arrivals to the Big 12, the BYU Cougars are proving to be the most significant addition. They beat Arkansas last week and then held on in their win over Cincinnati.

Up Next: Bye Week

West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1, 2-0)

Last Week: 8

This week: Beat TCU, 24-21

The Mountaineers moved to 2-0 with a strong defensive effort in Fort Worth. West Virginia held TCU running back Emani Bailey to 2.9 yards per carry. Quarterback Garrett Greene ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Up Next: Bye Week

TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1)

Last Week: 6

This week: Lost to West Virginia 24-21

Quarterback Chandler Morris had a solid day, but TCU’s inability to run the football is what led to their downfall vs. West Virginia.

Up Next: at Iowa State

Last Week: 9

This week: Lost to BYU 34-27

Emory Jones threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns and added 94 yards on the ground to give the Bearcats a chance on the road against BYU, but ultimately, it wasn’t enough. Now, they get a week off to figure some things out.

Up Next: Bye Week

Last Week: 10

This week: Lost to Oklahoma 50-20

Just when it looked as if Iowa State was going to be able to hang with the Sooners, Oklahoma ran away from the Cyclones. Rocco Becht started strong but was under duress often and couldn’t make enough plays in the passing game.

Up Next: vs. TCU

Last Week: 14

This week:

Just when it looked as if Baylor was left for dead, a 26-point fourth quarter led to an incredible comeback win over UCF. Can the Bears build on that performance ahead of next week’s matchup with Texas Tech?

Up Next: vs. Texas Tech

Last Week: 13

This week:

Texas Tech got back on the winning side of things with their win over Houston. It was a big win for the Red Raiders. Tech ran for 239 yards and three touchdowns at 6.5 yards per carry in the win.

Up Next: at Baylor

Last Week: 7

This week: Lost to Baylor

The UCF Knights were up by 25 points going into the fourth quarter and the defense couldn’t hold up against Blake Shapen and the Bears. Not a great start to their Big 12 tenure.

Up Next: at Kansas

Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2, 0-1)

Last Week: 12

This week: Bye Week

Oklahoma State has a lot of work to do to get back into the Big 12 title race. Though they have just the one loss, that loss was to Iowa State, which doesn’t provide a ton of confidence in the Cowboys.

Up Next: vs. Kansas State

Last Week: 11

This week: Lost to Texas Tech 49-28

Houston, the Cougars defense is a problem. They couldn’t stop the run, and Texas Tech didn’t have to attack through the air much. They’ve got a long way to go.

Up Next: vs. Bye Week

