Betting: NFL Week 7 Best Bets
Minty Bets, Jared Quay, and Pamela Maldonado give their best bets for Week 7 of the NFL season.
Here's where all of the NFL's award races stand after Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
Week 7 gives us three short dogs where there's moneyline value, starting with Thursday night.
The team developed a plan to rip apart the roster and build for long-term success. But that success doesn’t look any closer to being realised The Miami Dolphins experienced another disheartening loss last Sunday, this time to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Photograph: Mark Greenwood/IPS/REX/Shutterstock It’s not yet November and the Miami Dolphins have lost five of their six games and their season is effectively over – again. It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Midway through last season, it
Nick Bromberg is gets you set for the college football slate. Will ND cover the 7 points at home against USC? He also has a couple of soccer bets featuring huge European powers in the Champions League.
Pamela Maldonado joins Minty Bets to give her best bet for Week 8 of the college football season. She also gives her pick for Clemson vs. Pitt.
The Atlanta Braves won game 4 over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-2, setting up the exact same scenario from a year ago when they were up 3-1 in the NLCS before LA won three straight. In the ALCS, the Houston Astros remained hot, winning 9-1 over the Boston Red Sox and going up 3-1 in the series. Over in the NFL, Tom Brady praised Aaron Rodgers new ownership of the Chicago Bears and Kyler Murray had to find out why he was in Myles Garrett’s halloween graveyard.
In a year in which Baker Mayfield was supposed to take a significant step in his development, the QB instead has left big questions for the Browns.
The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins could be nearing an agreement that sends three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson to South Beach. According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle (subscription), the Texans and the Dolphins are working ...
The Hall of Fame wideout has seen enough of the second-year quarterback.
When Tom Brady‘s NFL career started, Dan Marino owned the NFL passing touchdown record, with 420 in his career. Brady now owns the passing touchdowns record, and is poised to surpass a new landmark as soon as Sunday. Brady currently has 598 career passing touchdowns, meaning he’s two away from 600 in his career. He [more]
Zion Williamson's health has been central to the friction between him and the Pelicans.
Six weeks into the season, how have Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff compared statistically?
The #Chiefs were reportedly "in the mix" for Whitney Mercilus, but the #Packers offered him two things that Kansas City could not.
Matt Nagy's team has been the butt of NFL disses all week, and there's no end in sight.
What's the difference between Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones? Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has an interesting answer.
Hardly a surprise...
Washington is reportedly not involved in any trade talks for Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The Houston Texans reportedly are working on a Deshaun Watson trade that would send the disgruntled quarterback to the Miami Dolphins.
Why did Washington drop Dustin Hopkins and turn to Chris Blewitt at kicker? Ron Rivera offered his reason for the change.
With so many question marks hanging over this position, yesterday Seattle worked out two free agent running backs.