Betting: NFL Week 7 Best Bets

Yahoo Sports

Nick Bromberg is gets you set for the college football slate. Will ND cover the 7 points at home against USC? He also has a couple of soccer bets featuring huge European powers in the Champions League. New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit. Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts