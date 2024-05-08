Betting line sees big shift in Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes 2024 matchup

The 2024 college football season is still several months away, but there is one date circled on the calendar this far out.

October 12, 2024.

On that day, the Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to Eugene to face the Oregon Ducks, and we will get what will undoubtedly be one of the best regular season games of the year, and a potential preview of the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game.

It will be Ryan Day vs. Dan Lanning, Will Howard vs. Dillon Gabriel, and Quinshon Judkins vs. Jordan James. A matchup with this much intrigue has already gotten people talking, and sportsbooks were early to set a betting line, with FanDuel Sportsbook listing the Ducks as a 1.5-point favorite back in January.

Recently, though, we saw a shift in the betting odds. Now, FanDuel has the visiting Buckeyes listed as a 1.5-point favorite following the spring football season. Ohio State is also -115 on the moneyline, with Oregon at -104, and the over/under has been set at 57.5.

Regardless of who comes out on top, this projects to be an incredible matchup with some of the best players in the nation on a big stage. It also has a good chance to be a conference championship preview, and could very well be a College Football Playoff preview as well.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire