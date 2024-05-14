Betting guide to 2024 Preakness Stakes with expert predictions, analysis

It won't be easy for the 149th Preakness to match the 150th Kentucky Derby for drama, as Mystik Dan emerged victorious from a three-horse blanket finish, all separated by a nose.

But with nine horses expected to go postward Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore in the second jewel of the Triple Crown, it's shaping up to be a very competitive race featuring the usual collection of fresh newcomers taking on a those trying to rebound two weeks a grueling 1 1/4-mile test at Churchill Downs, including Mystik Dan.

Post time at Pimlico is set for around 6:50 p.m. ET Saturday, with the race will be broadcast on NBC beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET . There will be coverage of Preakness Day on CNBC and Peacock from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Here are the selections from our USA TODAY Network/Northeast Region staff and other experts, including top finishers at the NTRA/National Horseplayers Championship and Horseplayers World Series.

Muth and jockey Juan Hernandez win the Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn Park.

2024 Preakness Field

PP Horse (Jockey) morning line odds

1. Mugatu (Bravo) 20-1

2. Uncle Heavy (Irad Ortiz Jr.) 20-1

3. Catching Freedom (Prat) 6-1

4. Muth (Juan Hernandez) 8/5

5. Mystik Dan (Brian Hernandez Jr.) 5/2

6. Sieze the Grey (Torres) 15-1

7. Just Steel (Rosario) 15-1

8. Tuscan Gold (Gaffalione) 8-1

9. Imagination (Dettori) 6-1

OUR PREAKNESS CHOICES

Bob Jordan, Asbury Park Press sports editor

2. Uncle Heavy - Form muddied by Wood Memorial where this one had a bad post, outside trip and had to navigate through bedlam caused by another horse unseating its rider.

3. Catching Freedom - A Muth vs. Imagination speed duel elevates this Brad Cox runner

4. Muth - If Muth can repeat or improve on his Arkansas Derby, he'll win. But we don't think that will happen.

9. Imagination - Trainer Bob Baffert has a deep bench and Imagination is actually his No. 3 prospect among 3 year olds behind Muth and the currently-sidelined Nysos. Jockey Frankie Dettori is making his Preakness debut.

Steve Edelson, USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey racing writer

3. Catching Freedom – Trainer Brad Cox is a factor in big races, with a Kentucky Derby and Belmont win. Now he has a great chance to get his first Preakness with a closer who finished just behind the three-horse blanket finish in the Derby and will be running hard near the wire.

4. Muth - Last year, trainer Bob Baffert’s National Treasure wired the field, unchallenged through soft fractions. Muth will try to do just that, but there’s more speed in this race, including stablemate Imagination and Just Steel, which gets a big rider change from Keith Asmussen to Joel Rosario.

5. Mystik Dan – Backing up his terrific Derby run, in which he got a perfect ground-saving trip, will not be easy. But he’s the only contender who has a 100-plus Beyer Speed Figure on his resume, doing it twice, and will be a factor here.

2. Uncle Heavy – A good pick for exotics with Irad Ortiz Jr. in the saddle, taking over after the colt had a bad trip in the Wood Memorial.

