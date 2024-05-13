Preakness 2024: Post positions, odds, analysis with Mystik Dan, Muth heading field

There are some compelling storylines for the second leg of the Triple Crown as the $2 million Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore approaches.

From Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan's quest for immortality, looking to become the 14th Triple Crown winner by winning the Preakness and Belmont Stakes on June 8 at Saratoga, to trainer Bob Baffert once again making his way to Pimlico while banned from Churchill Downs, and a local favorite looking to pull off the upset, the stage is set for what could be a fitting follow up to the dramatic finish that opened the Triple Crown.

Post time for Saturday's 149th running of the Preakness is set for around 6:57 p.m., with coverage on NBC, and streaming on Peacock, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The post position draw for the 2024 Preakness will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m., so check back later for complete coverage, including post positions and morning line odds. For now, here are the contenders who could make their way into the starting gate early Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Jockey Brian J. Hernandez Jr. celebrates atop of Mystik Dan after winning the 150th running of the the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Mystik Dan

Trainer: Ken McPeek.

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Owner: Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing & Daniel Hemby.

The question always comes down to whether the Kentucky Derby winner is capable of repeating that kind of performance two weeks later, with Mystik Dan credited with a 100 Beyer Speed Figure at Churchill Downs, his second of 100 or better this year. He had a perfect trip in the Derby, and now faces a slew of fresh, talented contenders.

Muth

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Owner: Zedan Racing Stables

Sidelined for the Kentucky Derby due to Baffert's ban by Churchill Downs, Muth could go postward as the favorite on the strength of a victory in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby last time out, beating just Steel by two lengths and Mystik Dan by 6 1/4 lengths. Likes to sit just off the pace.

Catching Freedom

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Owner: Albaugh Family Stables

Was part of a contingent that closed from the back of the field in the Kentucky Derby along with Sierra Leone and Forever Young, eventually finishing fourth, beaten less than two lengths by Mystik Dan. The shorter Preakness distance won’t help here. That performance came after closing from last to win the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby.

Imagination

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Owner: SF Racing LLC. & others.

Baffert has two chances to win his record ninth Preakness win, after capturing the 2023 running with National Treasure. Imagination, a $1.05 million yearling purchase, finished second, beaten a neck, by Stronghold in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby, after winning the Grade 2 San Felipe.

Just Steel

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Owner: BC Stables.

Was one of the pacesetters in the Kentucky Derby along with Track Phantom, before fading to finish 17th. Ran the best race of a 12-race career in finishing second in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, behind Muth and ahead of Mystik Dan, to earn a 95 Beyer Speed Figure. Was a distant second to Mystik Dan in the Grade 2 Southwest Stakes.

Informed Patriot

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Owner: Kirk & Judy Robison.

Never challenged in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, finishing fifth, beaten nine lengths at 69-1, before winning the $200,000 Bathhouse Row at Oaklawn on April 20 for the Hard Spun colt’s first stakes win. Finished behind Catching Freedom and Just Steel, and ahead of Mystik Dan in the Smarty Jones at Oaklawn Park on New Year's Day.

Copper Tax

Trainer: Gary Capuano

Jockey: J.G. Torrealba

Owner: Rose Petal Stable

Has won seven times over nine starts, with the only losses coming in races not in Maryland or Delaware. The winner of all three starts in Maryland, including wins in the Private Terms and Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park in the the last two starts, the colt likes to come from off the pace and will be running hard in the stretch.

Seize the Grey

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Jamie Torres

Owner: MyRaceHorse

Scored biggest win yet in the Grade 2 Pat Day Mile on Derby Day, which was the colts' first stakes win and the first graded stakes win of Torres' career. Ran seventh in the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes, and was third in the Jeff Ruby Steaks.

Tuscan Gold

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Owner: William Lawrence, Walmac Farm and Stonestreet Stables.

Lightly raced Medaglia D’Oro colt was beaten less than two lengths by Catching Freedom in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby last time out in just his third career start. Likes to come from off the pace.

Uncle Heavy

Trainer: Mychel Sanchez

Jockey: Robert Reid Jr.

Owner: Michael Milam and LC Racing.

Parx-based Pennsylvania-bred fell off the Derby trail with a fifth place finish in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, rallying from well back, after closing to win the Grade 3 Withers Stakes at Aqueduct by a nose.

Mugatu

Trainer: Jeff Engler

Jockey: Joe Bravo

Owner: Average Joe Racing Stables, Dan Wells.

The 52-year-old Bravo will be looking for his first win in a Triple Crown race aboard a colt with just a maiden win among 12 career starts. Ran fifth in the Grade 1 Blue Grass, closing from far back to finish 7 1/2 lengths behind the leader.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Preakness 2024: Post positions, odds, analysis