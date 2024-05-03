Which is the better matchup for the Boston Celtics in the second round, the Cleveland Cavaliers, or the Orlando Magic?

Which team is the better matchup for the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers, or the Orlando Magic? The Celtics now await the winner of the Cavs – Magic first round series after dispatching the Miami Heat in their own in just 5 games.

In the latest episode of The Big 3 Podcast, hosts A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis break down the conclusion of the Celtics’ series with the Heat. They also pick their Round 1 MVPs, look ahead to who needs a big series in the second round, and much more!

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire