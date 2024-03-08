Best recruiter in Mountain West football? It's a Colorado State assistant

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams assistant coach - wide receivers Chad Savage talks to his team during the second quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado State has the best recruiter in the Mountain West on its coaching staff.

That's what 247Sports says following the 2024 college football signing class.

The site compiles points based on the quality of recruits and assigns them to the coach credited as the lead recruiter.

CSU's Chad Savage was the top recruiter in the Mountain West for the 2024 class, per the 247Sports calculations.

It's the third year in a row Savage has earned the award. Savage is CSU's receivers coach and recruiting coordinator.

CSU's Bill Best (offensive line), James Finley (tight ends) and Marcus Patton (defensive backs) were all top 10 in 2024 in the MW. Best was third, Finley fifth and Patton seventh.

CSU's 2024 class is rated second-best in the Mountain West by 247Sports, slightly behind Boise State.

The Rams begin spring practices on March 19. The spring game is at 1 p.m., April 20.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Best recruiter in Mountain West football? It's a Colorado State assistant