The best reactions to BYU hiring Kevin Young

Phoenix Suns acting coach Kevin Young calls out a play during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Suns coach Monty Williams is in COVID-19 health and safety protocol. | Rick Scuteri

BYU basketball has its new head coach: Kevin Young, formerly an associate head coach for the Phoenix Suns.

“We are excited to announce Kevin as our new head men’s basketball coach and welcome him and his family to BYU,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe in a press release. “Kevin will bring a new perspective, with an extensive NBA background to our program. He is a phenomenal fit at BYU. He is humble, fun and super intelligent.”

The announcement sent shockwaves across social media sites like X, as BYU fans and others reacted to the news that the Cougars had landing a rising star in the NBA’s coaching ranks.

Here are some of the top social media reactions to BYU hiring Young.

Congrats KY! Those who know…know. Big get for BYU. This is a real dude for a special place. https://t.co/RkUkTCNTcs — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) April 16, 2024

Whoa! Huge get for BYU. Congratulations Cougars! https://t.co/VHmF1wEKvJ — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) April 16, 2024

Don’t know Kevin Young, but know many people that do. Absolutely incredible hire. I learned that NBA stars swear by him as a coach. Also heard the words humble, and gracious. Excited to rally and support. — Tim LaComb (@tlacomb) April 16, 2024

#BYU putting money down to be competitive in the #Big12 conference.



I have to give BYU their flowers. They acted fast, hired a great coach, and are paying Kevin big time money. #BYUHoops https://t.co/levtwwtoEj — Ronald Lee Weaver III (@ronaldweaverlll) April 16, 2024

This an absolute home run by Tom Holmoe. Y fans should be over the moon. https://t.co/xlviYXht05 — Spence Checketts (@spencechecketts) April 16, 2024

BYU fans, y'all hit a homerun — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) April 16, 2024

A BYU basketball Woj bomb? What a time to be alive. https://t.co/KIM955H60S — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) April 16, 2024

Next thing I’ll be watching is who Kevin Young brings over from his current team. Think Devin Booker and Kevin Durant would be great additions for BYU. — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) April 16, 2024

Ryan Smith woke up last week and was like, "You know what, I want the Arizona Coyotes...and Kevin Young from the Phoenix Suns...what else can I get that's good from Arizona?" https://t.co/WqhSw51Xa9 — Some.BYU.Dude (@ByuSome) April 16, 2024

Wow serious congrats to BYU for landing Kevin Young, great person and great coach — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) April 16, 2024