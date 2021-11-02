Best Pro Football Focus Grades from Oklahoma’s win over Texas Tech

With their win on Saturday, the Oklahoma Sooners moved to 9-0 on the season and are well situated to make their annual “Championship November” run to the Big 12 championship.

With their toughest games on the schedule still to be played, Oklahoma will need to come out of the bye ready to play their best football of the season. If their performance vs. Texas Tech was any indication, they might be on the verge of streaking into December, a trip to Arlington, and hopefully a chance at the national title in the College Football Playoff.

The Sooners played a complete game in their 52-21 win over the Red Raiders and received standout performances from several players on both sides of the football.

Like we do each week, let’s take a look at how Pro Football Focus graded the Oklahoma Sooners in the win.

Top 5 Offensive Grades for the Sooners

Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) warms up before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams, QB: 93.7 (46 snaps) Brian Darby, WR: 82.3 (10 snaps) Tyrese Robinson, RT: 80.6 (46 snaps) Drake Stoops, WR: 79.9 (20 snaps) Mario Williams, WR: 79.3 (30 snaps)

Top 5 Run Blocking Grades

Colt Atkinson, WR: 82.7 (3 run-block snaps) Brian Darby, WR: 81.2 (5 run-block snaps) Tyrese Robinson, RT: 76.8 (13 run-block snaps) Anton Harrison, LT: 67.3 (15 run-block snaps) Kennedy Brooks: 66.2 (3 run-block snaps)

Top 5 Pass Blocking Grades

Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) drops back to pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

Anton Harrison, LT: 87.4 (35 pass-block snaps) Chris Murray, RG: 84.6 (27 pass-block snaps) Tyrese Robinson, RT: 84 (33 pass-block snaps) Erik Swenson, OL: 82.3 (11 pass-block snaps) Brey Walker, RG: 77.2 (5 pass-block snaps)

Top 5 Receiving Grades

Jeremiah Hall, H-Back: 90 (3 targets, 3 receptions, 22 yards) Drake Stoops, WR: 82.3 (3 targets, 3 receptions, 57 yards, 1 touchdown) Mario Williams, WR: 79.7 (6 targets, 5 receptions, 100 yards, 1 touchdown) Marvin Mims, WR: 77.6 (5 targets, 4 receptions, 135 yards, 2 touchdowns) Brian Darby, WR: 76.1 (2 targets, 2 receptions, 49 yards, 1 touchdown)

Top 5 Defensive Grades

Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (95) reacts during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Thomas, DL: 78.1 (36 defensive snaps) Pat Fields, S: 77.6 (63 defensive snaps) Key Lawrence, CB: 73.7 (60 defensive snaps) Brian Asamoah, LB: 72.4 (46 defensive snaps) Nik Bonitto, LB: 72.2 (45 defensive snaps)

Top 5 Coverage Grades

NORMAN, OK – OCTOBER 30: Safety Patrick Fields #10 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after intercepting a tipped pass with linebacker Brian Asamoah #24 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Pat Fields, S: 72.5 (38 coverage snaps) David Ugwoegbu, LB: 71.8 (8 coverage snaps) Key Lawrence, S: 69.5 (37 coverage snaps) Brian Asamoah, LB: 68 (22 coverage snaps) Justin Broiles, CB: 67.2 (38 coverage snaps)

Top 5 Run Defense Grades

Pat Fields, S: 81.2 (25 run-snaps) Key Lawrence, CB: 80.4 (23 run-snaps) Delarrin Turner-Yell, S: 75.8 (27 pass-rush snaps) DaShaun White, LB: 75.1 (17 pass-rush snaps) Nik Bonitto, EDGE: 73: (16 pass-rush snaps)

Top 5 Pass Rush Grades

Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (95) causes Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) to fumble during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial StadiumKevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Thomas, DL: 90.5 (23 pass-rush snaps) Nik Bonitto, EDGE: 64.5 (27 pass-rush snaps) Jordan Kelley, DT: 63.7 (8 pass-rush snaps) Brian Asamoah, LB: 62.8 (6 pass-rush snaps) Caleb Kelly, LB: 62.5 (8 pass-rush snaps)

Top 5 Tackling Grades

Pat Fields, S: 84.5 (7 solo tackles, 1 assist, 0 missed tackles) Brian Asamoah, LB: 81.6 (3 solo tackles, 1 assist, 0 missed tackles) D.J. Graham, CB: 80.7 (4 solo tackles, 1 assist, 0 missed tackles) David Ugwoegbu, LB: 78.2 (2 tackles, 0 missed tackles) Danny Stutsman, LB: 76.5 (2 tackles, 0 missed tackles)

